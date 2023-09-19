War Update: Ukraine's Air Force Nine Times Strikes Russian Military Positions

That's according to a morning update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Missile and artillery forces hit two enemy manpower and weapons clusters, three anti-aircraft missile systems, 19 artillery systems, and a control point.

Meanwhile,“Russian occupiers continue to ignore international humanitarian law, shelling not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, terrorizing civilians,” the report reads.

Yesterday Russia truck another blow at Ukraine with air-based cruise missiles and Shahed-136/131-type UAVs. Air defense forces destroyed all 17 cruise missiles and 18 out of 24 Shaheds launched by Russia. Unfortunately, civilian casualties and destruction to residential buildings and civil infrastructure were reported.

Ukraine's forces continue to run defensive operations in the east and south of the country, as well as offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions on the Bakhmut axis, step by step liberating the temporarily occupied territories and gaining a foothold.

During the past day, 35 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched 22 missile attacks and 57 airstrikes, as well as 55 strikes involving MLR systems.

Berestove, Kopanky, and Shyykivka of Kharkiv region were hit by airstrikes, as were Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Novosadove, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Vugledar, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne of Zaporizhia region; Vesele, Odradokamyanka, and Mykolaivka, Kherson region.

More than 70 settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation saw no significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy retains groups of troops to cover the state border and conduct subversive acts in order to prevent Ukraine from redeploying forces from these areas to the hot war zones.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks near Klishchiivka. The enemy attempted to regain the lost position in the Andriivka area seeing no success. The Ukrainian forces continue their assault in the area south of Bakhmut of Donetsk region, inflicting significant losses on enemy manpower and equipment, and gaining a foothold.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy attempted offensive actions, with no gains. There, during the past day, the enemy made more than 10 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. At the same time, in the Avdiivka and Shakhtarske areas, the Ukrainian forces retain the initiative, putting pressure on the enemy, and step by step reclaiming territory.

In the direction of Melitopol, the Russians ran out unsuccessful offensive stunts in the Robotyne area in Zaporizhzhia region, trying to recover lost positions. The Ukrainian forces continue to hold their defense, inflicting losses on the enemy, depleting the Russian units.

In the Kherson direction, the defense forces are engaged in counterbattery combat, destroying supply depots and inflicting successful damage on the enemy's rear.

The Kremlin continues to deploy servicemen from variparts of Russia to the temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine. On September 15, about 100 conscripts from the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic of the Russian Federation arrived at the military airfield in the temporarily occupied city of Dzhankoy, AutonomRepublic of Crimea, to strengthen the protection and defense of the said facility.