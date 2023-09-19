Eu Council Of Foreign Ministers To Meet In Kyiv, Borrell Confirms

The High Representative spoke of this at a press conference in New York, following the meeting of the EU foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

At the same time, Borrell did not name the specific dates for such meeting.

As Ukrinform reported earlier with reference to diplomatic sources, the ministers of foreign affairs of the EU member states will hold an external meeting in Kyiv, tentatively in October, as a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression, as well as to support Ukraine's efforts in reforms and promotion to EU membership.