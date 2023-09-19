U.S. Has No Trust In Russia's Claim Of No Arms Deal With North Korea

This was stated by the White House National Security Coordinator, John Kirby, who spoke at a press briefing in New York, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"We saw the comments coming out of Kim Jong-un's meeting, comments coming from the Kremlin that there was no deal announced.

We'll take that with a grain of salt and we'll watch," the White House spokesman said.

He emphasized that "any deal would be a violation of UNSC resolutions."

Therefore, Kirby assured, the United States will certainly continue to talk with partners at the UN about how to jointly hold Moscow and Pyongyang accountable should they move in that direction.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the South Korean president plans to raise the issue of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia at the UN General Assembly. He emphasizes that such interaction is illegal, as it contradicts the resolutions of the Security Council.