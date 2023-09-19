Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 273,460

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 273,460 troops in Ukraine (+520 over the past day).
The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Between February 24, 2022 and September 19, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 4,628 tanks (+5 over the past day), 8,851 armored fighting vehicles (+17), 6,062 artillery systems (+35), 778 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 526 anti-aircraft warfare systems (+1), 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 8,601 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+30), 20 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 4,784 unmanned aerial vehicles (+15), 903 special equipment units (+2). A total of 1,479 enemy cruise missiles (+17) were shot down.
The data are yet to be updated.
A reminder that, on September 18, 2023, Ukraine's Air Force launched nine strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.
