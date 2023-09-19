Erdogan: only Ukrainian, Russian leaders get to decide war’s end

(MENAFN) Only the Ukrainian and Russian leaders can decide when the conflict in Ukraine is going to end, declared Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



In a meeting with a US news agency, Leader Erdogan underlined that he cannot give a time for the conflict’s end.



"It's impossible for me to give you a calendar about when this war will end or how long it will go," he stated. "Only the leaders of both parties will be able to tell you."



He was indicating Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.



Inquired around his talks with Putin about the conflict’s development, Leader Erdogan highlighted that the war is anticipated to carry on for "a long time."



"And for the war to end as soon as possible, we would like to be very hopeful. And Mr. Putin is actually on the side of ending this war as soon as possible," he noted.

