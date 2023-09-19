Blinken, Chinese Vp Hold Constructive Discussion On Sideline Of Unga

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- Secretary Antony Blinken met with China's Vice President Han Zheng, holding a "candid and constructive discussion," aimed at opening channels of communication between the two sides, said a statement late Monday.
This meeting came on the sideline of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
A statement by the State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "The two sides had a candid and constructive discussion, building on recent high-level engagements between the two countries to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the US-China relationship."
"The Secretary emphasized that the United States will continue to use diplomacy to advanceinterests and values and to discuss areas of difference," stated Miller.
"The Secretary also explored potential areas of cooperation and advocated for progress on shared transnational challenges."
He added, "The two sides exchanged views on a range of key bilateral, global, and regional issues, including Russia's war against Ukraine, the DPRK's provocative actions, and other topics."
"The Secretary underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."
"Both sides reiterated their commitment to maintaining open lines of communication, including follow-on senior engagements in the coming weeks," he concluded. (end)
