Leading Marketplace Wingie Witnesses 70% Increase In Bookings During Saudi National Day

The annual celebration pays homage to the formation of the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, symbolizing the Kingdom's unity and progress. This pivotal holiday is celebrated with numerevents, captivating firework displays, drone shows, special sales, and adorning Saudi cities with celebratory flags.

Saudi Travelers Travel to both International and Domestic Destinations during National Day

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of the Kingdom, National Day is an official holiday for the private and non-profit sectors. Wingie is thrilled to reveal a skyrocketing 70% increase in bookings during this period. Saudi Arabia is a popular destination during National Day and many travelers who want to seize the opportunity to travel benefit from the official holiday to book flights.

Travelers chose to fly both domestic and international routes during National Day. The top countries with the highest number of bookings from Saudi Arabia are Egypt, India, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Morocco, while the top destinations with the most bookings to Saudi Arabia are Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait, and Qatar.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

Wingie Enuygun Group is a popular travel marketplace in the MENA region focusing mainly on flights operating under wingie, sa.wingie, wingie

and enuygun

domains. The company offers a range of products including flights, tickets, hotels, and rental cars. Wingie Enuygun Group has been one of the most innovative players in the MENA online travel space, with the aim of pioneering technological developments and leading the transformation of the travel industry with the approach of thinking digitally. Wingieis a leading flight booking platform with its inclusion in the development of virtual interlining for flights, offering a diverse range of airline tickets and other travel content to enhance the user experience by providing the best options.

Wingieis available in 6 languages, employs over 300 people, and has around 165 million visitors to its platforms annually.

