Karolinska Development's Portfolio Company Ossdsign Has Received Fda Clearance For A New Major Indication

The clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allows surgeons to use the OssDsign Catalyst on-label in any interbody cage cleared for use with synthetic bone grafts. OssDsign Catalyst is the first synthetic bone graft to be cleared to market for interbody use based on bone graft data alone.

The decision by the FDA is based on OssDsign's outstanding bone regeneration results which surpass other synthetic bone grafts in challenging evaluation models.

“There is a huge demand for the use of synthetic bone graft in interbody cages, assumed to represent as much as 50 percent of all use of bone graft in spinal surgeries. The FDA clearance marks a great opportunity for our portfolio company to expand its business and accelerate its commercialization in the U.S further," says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's shareholding in OssDsign, including indirect ownership via KCIF Co-Investment Fund, amounts to 10.4 percent.

OssDsign is a developer and global provider of next-generation bone replacement products. Based on cutting-edge material science, the company develops and markets products that support the body's own healing capabilities and thereby improve the clinical outcome in a wide range of orthopedic areas with high medical needs. With a product portfolio consisting of patient-specific implants for cranial surgeries and an off-the-shelf synthetic bone graft for spine surgeries, OssDsign gives back patients the life they deserve. The company has a strong commercial presence in the US, Europe and selected Asian countries. OssDsign's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.