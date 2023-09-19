Equinor Asa: Share Buy-Back

Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was announced: 26 July 2023.

The duration of the third tranche of the buy-back programme for 2023: 27 July to no later than 26 October 2023.

Size of the 2023 buy-back programme: Up to 94,000,0000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the third tranche: USD 550,000,000.

From 11 September to 15 September 2023, Equinor has purchased a total of 1,378,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 349.4236 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day: