Redcurry Secures €400,000 Investment, Ensuring Real Estate-Backed Money Becomes A Reality

"Redcurry represents a new era for money," said Neeme Liivlaid, CEO and co-founder of Currynomics Labs. "It's designed to grow in value while providing stability and reliability in today's ever-changing financial landscape. Traditional currencies can be printed limitlessly and lose value because of inflation, making them ineffective for saving up. At the same time, cryptocurrencies are complex and volatile, making them ineffective for payments. Money backed by rent-generating commercial properties, such as office buildings and shopping centers, naturally solves both problems. We are excited to see many industry leaders and prominent investors share that understanding and join in supporting our efforts to better the global monetary system and build the innovative technology required for that."

Notable investors, including Pasi Pohjala (FinBAN), Aleksander Denisoff, Asse Sauga, Dejan Mansfeld-Rupnik, and MarPejacsevich, alongside Ecosh Life and Impulse Generator Fund participated in the investment round, providing the resources needed to propel Redcurry to its final stage of development.

Redcurry, currently in the live beta testing phase, is open-source, fully transparent, publicly auditable, and destined to become a decentralized currency governed by its users.





For detailed information about Redcurry, visit .

To be among the first people to use new money, join the waitlist at .

### About Currynomics Labs: Founded by Estonian and Austrian entrepreneurs in 2022, Currynomics Labs is at the forefront of the money renaissance movement - a movement dedicated to helping those who have been left behind by traditional banking systems. Redcurry, developed by Currynomics Labs, is an acronym for Real Estate-Backed Digital Currency - it's accessible-to-all digital money eagerly awaited by more than 2.8 billion people who are currently unbanked, underbanked, or living in areas with hyperinflation.

Blockchain Wire