Jlt Mobile Computers Ab Streamlines And Enhances Focus On Growth By Centralizing Its Management

To achieve more effective control and better utilization of the company's existing resources, several changes have been made. The following functions have been centralized under new leadership with global responsibility:



Marketing and business development are now led by Christian Meincke, CMO/CBDO. Christian had previously been working on strategic marketing issues for JLT on a consulting basis in 2023.

Product development of hardware and software is consolidated under the joint leadership of Andreas Nivard, who assumes the role of CPO. Andreas retains his previposition as general manager of JLT Software Solutions, the wholly-owned subsidiary responsible for JLT's software initiatives since 2021. Operations, including production and aftermarket services, now under global responsibility, are led by Hannes Beckerin, Director of Global Operations. Hannes has held varipositions at JLT since 2015.

Former CFO, George Oguz, left JLT at the end of August. The newly recruited Finance Manager, Rebecka Johansson, jointly oversees the group's finance function with the CEO.

These changes have been implemented without increasing the company's ongoing costs.

With leading products in the market, stable finances, and now a more efficient management structure, JLT is well positioned for the current market landscape and its future recovery.