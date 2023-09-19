Sectigo® And Maxtec Partner To Deliver Digital Trust To African Businesses

African businesses face numercybersecurity challenges. With the increasing volume of attacks actively exploiting vulnerabilities associated with digital identities, the need for digital trust has never been greater. In addition, the trend towards shorter certificate lifespans, is an extremely important and costly issue for IT teams. In February 2023, Google announced in its“Moving Forward, Together” roadmap the intention to reduce the maximum possible validity for public TLS certificates from 398 days to 90 days.

The new era of short-lived certificates means vastly more certificates will be required by African organizations to retain digital trust. For organizations without a robust certificate management solution, the move to 90-day maximum validity will cause severe certificate management issues and increase the risk of outages and data breaches.

“Maxtec is thrilled to partner with Sectigo as a distributor of their industry leading web security solutions. This partnership enablesto offer Sectigo's certificate lifecycle management platform, to enhance web security, increase brand trust and elevate compliance,” said Praven Pillay, Managing Director of Maxtec.

The partnership strengthens an existing collaboration, in which Maxtec has provided its best-in-class solutions, support services, and managed services alongside Sectigo's automated, CA agnostic certificate lifecycle management platform, Sectigo Certificate Manager.



“We are excited to have struck this partnership with Maxtec. This partnership demonstrates our joint commitment to deliver best-in-class certificate management technology to African organizations,” said Ottavio Camponeschi - Vice President EMEA of Sectigo.“This solution will deliver immediate benefits for companies by delivering an automated approach to certificate lifecycle management, providing greater efficiency and effectiveness of their security resources.”

About Maxtec

Maxtec are distributors of market leading cybersecurity technologies that are trusted around the globe. We empower our South African and SADC IT Partners with best-in-class solutions, support services, and managed services to enhance their cybersecurity offerings and secure their customers' data.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading provider of automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and digital certificates - trusted by the world's largest brands. Its cloud-based universal CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers. For more information, visit .

