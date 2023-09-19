Kbc Group: Update Regarding The Kbc Group Share Buyback Programme

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 2 109 765 on 15 September 2023. This information is also available at

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 11 September 2023 and 15 September 2023, included:

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.