Kbc Group: Update Regarding The Kbc Group Share Buyback Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme
Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 11 September 2023 and 15 September 2023, included:
| Date
| No. of shares
| Total price
| Average price
| Lowest price
| Highest price
| 11-09-2023
| 84 000
| € 4 890 337
| € 58.22
| € 57.94
| € 58.60
| 12-09-2023
| 90 000
| € 5 243 535
| € 58.26
| € 58.10
| € 58.70
| 13-09-2023
| 80 000
| € 4 683 944
| € 58.55
| € 58.14
| € 58.85
| 14-09-2023
| 50 000
| € 2 969 130
| € 59.38
| € 58.40
| € 59.68
| 15-09-2023
| 137 000
| € 8 182 380
| € 59.73
| € 59.18
| € 59.96
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 2 109 765 on 15 September 2023.
This information is also available at
Attachment
Attachments 20230918-pb-buyback-en...
MENAFN19092023004107003653ID1107095467
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.