Kbc Group: Update Regarding The Kbc Group Share Buyback Programme


Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 11 September 2023 and 15 September 2023, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price
11-09-2023 84 000 € 4 890 337 € 58.22 € 57.94 € 58.60
12-09-2023 90 000 € 5 243 535 € 58.26 € 58.10 € 58.70
13-09-2023 80 000 € 4 683 944 € 58.55 € 58.14 € 58.85
14-09-2023 50 000 € 2 969 130 € 59.38 € 58.40 € 59.68
15-09-2023 137 000 € 8 182 380 € 59.73 € 59.18 € 59.96

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 2 109 765 on 15 September 2023.
