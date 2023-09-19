Silent Lightning: Us Develops Ew Drone Swarms

This month, Breaking Defense reported that theNavy is seeking industry and government agencies to participate in a July 2024 exercise called Silent Swarm 2024, which aims to demonstrate early-stage unmanned systems' capabilities to fight on the electromagnetic battlefield.



Breaking Defense notes that the event, hosted by Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane , will showcase“swarming, small, attritable” unmanned systems capable of distributed electromagnetic attack, deception, and digital payload delivery, with the tech must be within readiness levels (TRL) two to five, with higher numbers indicating more advanced systems.

In a distributed attack, drones in a swarm share real-time data with one another to react quickly and precisely to environmental changes. Each drone can make real-time decisions in such an attack, optimizing the swarm's algorithms to improve target detection and elimination.



The source notes that theNavy has a network of warfare centers spread throughout theas part of its research and development enterprise designed to generate and test upcoming technologies.

It adds that the solicitation includes distributed delivery of electromagnetic energy, including high-power microwaves, to deny, degrade, disrupt, and deceive an adversary's capabilities via high-mobility platforms.