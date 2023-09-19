Industrial Granulators Market Is Anticipated To Reach Usd 28.67 Billion At A Cagr Of 6.1% By 2033 X Herald

Industrial granulators are specialized machines utilized across variindustry sectors to reduce the particle size of materials. This growth is further facilitated by the ongoing rapid expansion of industrialization worldwide, which is expected to bolster the demand for industrial granulator shipments in the years ahead.

The Rise of Recycling Technologies

The growing emphasis on recycling and circular economy principles has spurred innovation in recycling technologies, giving industrial granulators a central role in reshaping how we handle and process materials. These machines are designed to reduce large materials into smaller, more manageable pieces, making them a critical component in recycling processes across industries such as plastics, metals, paper, and more.

Driving Factors

Several key factors are propelling the impressive growth of the industrial granulators market:

Key Market Segments

The industrial granulators market encompasses varisegments based on the type of material processed and the industries they serve:

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers in the industrial granulator industry are strategically launching innovative products to expand their market presence and enhance global sales potential.

In March 2023, CMG Granulators, an Italian-based machinery supplier, unveiled its latest line of granulation solutions at the MECSPE 2023 exhibition in Bologna. These new solutions specifically target recycling and injection molding applications.

Similarly, in September 2022, Umweltschutz Höpperger, a company specializing in environmental protection, announced the successful commissioning of a new granulator at its recycling facility in Pfaffenhofen, Austria. The ANDRITZ ADuro G-1600S granulator, noted for its increased production capacity and ease of maintenance, represents a substantial improvement over conventional heavy-duty granulators.

Key Segments of Industrial Granulators Industry Research



By Process Type :



Dry Granulators

Wet Granulators

By Power Capacity :



Up to 50 kW



51 kW to 110 kW



111 kW to 150 kW



151 kW to 250 kW



251 kW to 300 kW

> 300 kW

By Knife Type :



Rotary Knives

Stationery Knives

By Shredding Material :



Plastic & Rubber



Paper



Wood & Biomass



E-Waste



Medical Waste



Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)



Metals





Aluminum





Brass





Copper





Non-ferrMetals



Others

Others

By Application :



Extrusion



Recycling



Thermoforming





Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)





High-Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)





Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)





Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



Others



Molding





Injection Molding

Blow Molding

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

Regional Growth

The industrial granulators market is not confined to a specific region; it is experiencing growth globally. North America and Europe have traditionally been prominent players, driven by stringent environmental regulations. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a major growth hub, primarily due to rapid industrialization, rising consumerism, and increasing awareness of sustainability.

