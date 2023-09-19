Turkey happy with improving collaboration with US

(MENAFN) Turkey is happy with its improving collaboration with the United States, Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Monday.



"We have resolved most of our deadlocks during talks with (President Joe) Biden, and we have decided to hold more talks," stated Erdogan in a panel debate with think tank spokespersons in New York, where he is contributing in the United Nations General Assembly.



The Turkish president stated that both countries are going to boost collaboration in hard works against terrorism, which he declared “poses threats to both countries."



With regard to United States backing for the terrorist YPG/PKK in northern Syria, Erdogan emphasized that there can be no cooperation with terror factions.



"Every development in our region demonstrates how wrong the distinction between good terrorists and bad terrorists is. There is no negotiation with terrorists and no friendship or partnership can be established with them," he stated.



In his comments, Erdogan highlighted Turkey’s efforts to resolving international as well as local issues as well, endorsing peace, stability, and wealth in the area, in addition to tackling discriminations in the global system.

