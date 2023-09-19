Asrock Rack Expands Its Product Lineup Powered By New Amd Epyctm 8004 Series Processors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ASRock Rack unveils diverse server boards to support purpose-built AMD EPYC 8004 Series processors, delivering strong performance and energy efficiency
TAIPEI, TAIWAN, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ASRock Rack, the leading innovative server company, today announced its latest server motherboard lineup now supports the AMD EPYCTM 8004 Series processors which extend the 4th Gen EPYC Family into new markets.
The AMD EPYCTM 8004 Series processors bring the benefits of the“Zen 4c” processor core to markets that seek strong performance but also have significant requirements for efficient, dense form factors, limited available power, and quieter operations.“AMD EPYC 8004 Processors are purpose-built to deliver strong performance and energy efficiency in an optimized, single-socket package,” said Lynn Comp, corporate vice president, Server Product and Technology Marketing, AMD.“The combination of impressive performance and streamlined platform componentry of the EPYC 8004 Series Cmeans system builders can offer their customers cost-efficient business-relevant configurations.”
For the users who expect leadership for deployments with AMD EPYCTM 8004 Series-based systems, ASRock Rack introduces three server motherboards SIENAD8-2L2T , SIENAD8UD-2L2Q , and SIENAD10HM3 . The SIENAD8-2L2T in a standard ATX (12”x 9.6”) form factor has 4 PCIe5.0 x16 PCIe slots, 1 PCIe 5.0 x8 slots, 2 MCIOs for expansions, and 2 M.2 makes it a good fit for mainstream applications. SIENAD8UD-2L2Q comes in a rather compact form factor, 9.6" x 10.5", but still offers the necessary 2 PCIe5.0 x16, 1 PCIe5.0 x8 along with 5 MCIOs. In addition, it is equipped with onboard 25GbE SFP28 which offers a more cost-optimized option for data centers that need 25GbE server connections. The half-width SIENAD10HM3 opens the possibility for high-density server architecture and to handle memory-intensive workloads.
ASRock Rack Inc., established in 2013, specialized in the field of cloud computing server hardware. While inheriting ASRock's design concepts, "Creativity, Consideration, Cost-effectiveness," the company is dedicated to bring the server industry out-of-the-box thinking with the passion to innovate. Leveraged by ASRock's growing momentum and distribution channels, this young and vibrant company targets booming market of cloud computing, and commits to serving the market with user-friendly and eco-friendly do-it-yourself server hardware, featuring flexible and reliable products.
