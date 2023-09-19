ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES , September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- International Nova, the renowned artist in the music industry, has joined forces with Boldto establish a scholarship initiative in loving memory of his late aunt, Elizabeth. This scholarship initiative is designed to provide support to underrepresented Hispanic women college students as they pursue their undergraduate degrees.

The primary foof this scholarship is to empower Hispanic single women who are aspiring to achieve degrees in the fields of music or business. Applicants are required to submit a compelling essay outlining why they should be considered for this scholarship, in addition to maintaining a minimum GPA of 2.8. Each year, the ultimate objective is to grant scholarships to four deserving students through Bold.org. The scholarship will commence with an initial funding of $500, and International Nova is committed to raising $4,000 or more for this initiative through fundraising efforts. Furthermore, The Nova Agency has pledged to contribute 2% of their earnings to further increase the scholarship fund, thereby assisting even more students in their educational pursuits.

Prospective applicants can submit their applications at

It's important to note that donors who contribute to the Eli Motherhood Scholarship will be eligible for tax deductions for their genercontributions.

In addition to his philanthropic endeavors, International Nova has made a profound impact on the music industry. Originally hailing from the Bronx, NY, and now based in Atlanta, Nova has carved out a distinctive reputation for himself through his unique sound and chart-topping hits. His collaborations with esteemed artists such as Petey Pablo, Tony Sunshine, French Montana, and VaneBling, have garnered him widespread recognition and numeraccolades.

As we honor the cherished memory of his late Aunt Eli , letalso celebrate the remarkable contributions of International Nova and the enduring impact he continues to make in the music industry.

About Bold.org

Boldis the largest independent scholarship provider in the US, awarding thousands of scholarship winners annually in pursuit of its mission of fighting student debt. On Bold.org, anyone and any company can create customized scholarships, fellowships, and grants in minutes with the confidence that 100% of their donation will go to deserving individuals who will boldly change the world. Boldwill raise more than $4M for students in 2023 through the support of amazing donors, brands, and public figures like International Nova.

For more information, please visit their website at and follow them on social media at @bolddotorg.

For further details about International Nova and his inspiring journey, you can follow him on Instagram @internationalnova

Paulina Sanchez

Upscale PR

emailhere