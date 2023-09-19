Kindred Tales Launches Exciting New Affiliate Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Kindred Tale's Beautiful Keepsake Book
Kindred Tales Launches Affiliate Program: Earn commissions promoting premium cherished life story keepsake books, ideal for grandparents. Kindred Tales is a leader in AI adoption, with the introduction of our AI biographer in early 2023, further simplifying the writing process for our customers.” - Nick - FounderSAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Kindred Tales , the visionary digital service devoted to crafting exquisite keepsake books that artfully encapsulate the essence of your loved one's life stories, is thrilled to introduce its highly-anticipated Affiliate Program.
The Kindred Tales Affiliate Program transcends mere commissions; it extends a heartfelt invitation to become a vital part of a mission that celebrates cherished memories and transforms them into enduring keepsakes, making them the ultimate heartfelt gifts , especially suited for grandparents and parents.
Why Embrace the Kindred Tales Affiliate Program?
Joining our Affiliate Program signifies a commitment to championing the transformative power of storytelling and memory preservation. Here's why you should be excited:
Celebrate Life Stories: Promote a service that masterfully captures the depth and richness of loved one's life stories, bringing generations closer through the enchantment of storytelling.
Earn Generously: Enjoy competitive commissions for every successful referral, ensuring that your dedication and advocacy translate into substantial rewards.
Partner with Prestige: Align your brand with a trusted name in the memory preservation industry, renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence and heartfelt storytelling.
Stay on the Cutting Edge: Kindred Tales is a leader in AI adoption, with the introduction of our AI biographer, aimed to further simplify the writing process for our customers.
Access Our Marketing Tools & Roadmap: Gain exclusive access to our roadmap, promotional resources, and content that will elevate your promotional efforts.
How It Works: A Quick Guide
Sign Up: Enroll as a Kindred Tales affiliate through our affiliate portal.
Promote with Passion: Showcase our extraordinary service through your website, blog, social media channels, or email marketing, using professionally crafted marketing materials that resonate with your audience.
Harvest Commissions: Watch your earnings flourish as each successful referral through your unique links contributes to your commissions, ensuring that your efforts translate into tangible benefits.
Real-Time Insights: Stay informed with real-time data on your referrals and commissions, available through our user-friendly affiliate dashboard for precise tracking and reporting.
Reap the Rewards: Receive regular and hassle-free payouts for your successful referrals, celebrating your dedication with tangible benefits that reward your commitment.
Join the Kindred Tales Affiliate Community
At Kindred Tales, we firmly believe that every memory deserves a page, transforming every life story into a keepsake that grandparents will cherish. Our Affiliate Program invites you to be an integral part of this transformative journey while enjoying substantial rewards for your dedication. Whether you're a passionate storyteller, a dedicated blogger, or an organization seeking a purpose-driven partnership, Kindred Tales warmly welcomes you to our affiliate community.
