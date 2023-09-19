Chinese Stock Drop A Wakeup Call For Xi's Reformers

As Bank of America reports based on its latest global fund manager survey, this sell-China dynamic has morphed into a leading one among respondents controlling roughly US$616 billion in assets under management. What's more, the exoseems to be accelerating even as data suggest Asia's biggest economy may be stabilizing.

On Monday, the CSI 300 Index dropped to its lowest level of 2023 as selling driven by global funds extended into a fifth straight day. The exois now well into a sixth straight week despite Xi's team either introducing or telegraphing fresh moves to buoy confidence. In other words, a losing streak too long in duration to dismiss.

The challenge for Xi is that explanations for China's stock rout come from a number of angles. One is a mainland property market showing increased signs of distress. Another is weak consumer confidence following Xi's draconian Covid-era lockdowns. Rising tensions with the West and with key Asian economies including Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia are unsettling investors, too.

Concerns about Chinese deflation aren't helping. They're colliding with uncertainty about how China can escape efforts by Saudi Arabia to jack up oil prices already elevated by Russia's Ukraine invasion. Ostensibly aimed at damagingPresident Joe Biden's re-election prospects, Riyadh's antics could undermine Chinese growth as export markets slow.

The solution is for Xi and Premier Li Qiang to accelerate efforts to build deeper, more transparent and globally trusted capital markets.

Li Qiang and Xi Jinping in a file photo. Image: Twitter / Screengrab

“China faces a prolonged and painful downswing as Beijing battles debt deflation,” says Diana Choyleva, chief economist at Enodo Economics.“While further stimuis coming, simply throwing more money at the problem will no longer make it go away. China needs to secure markets abroad and retain investment to find its feet amid ideological obstacles to consumer spending.”