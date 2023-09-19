Abc Arbitrage: 2023 Interim Results

(1) At this date, the audit procedures carried out by the statutory auditors are in the process of being finalised.

The Board of Directors of ABC arbitrage, presided by the Chairman Dominique Ceolin, met on September 14, 2023 to approve the consolidated financial statements for the first half 20231.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.