Sabesp Material Fact

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básdo Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or“Sabesp”), pursuant to the provisions CVM Resolution no 44, of August 23, 2021, and in continuity to the Material Fact released on July 31, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at a meeting held today, the State Privatization Board (CDPED - Conselho Diretor do Programa Estadual de Desestatização) resolved on:
(i)the Partnerships in Investment Secretariat (Secretaria de Parcerias em Investimentos) and the Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics Secretariat (Secretaria de Meio Ambiente, Infraestrutura e Logística) to take steps to send the draft bill on the privatization of the Company to the Governor's Office; and
(ii)Sabesp, under the terms of art. 5th, II combined with art. 7th, §2nd and §4th of Law No. 9,361/96, initiates the procedure for selecting and hiring coordinating banks and other services required for the future public offering.
Sabesp will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.
