Domestic Violence In Ukraine: 192,000 Reports Since Year-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of 2023, law enforcers in Ukraine have registered a total of 192,000 domestic violence reports.
That's according to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko , Ukrinform reports.
"War clearly has a negative impact on society in variaspects. One of them is safety at home. Stress, emotional pressure, separation of families, unemployment, and other circumstances worsen the situation regarding domestic violence in the country," the minister said.
According to his data, in 2021, the police registered more than 325,000 reports of domestic violence. In 2022, their number decreased to 244,000. Read also: Ukraine, European Commission to develop cooperation in mental health
"This year, over the eight months, we already have more than 192,000 reports," Klymenko informed.
He emphasized that, implementing the project "Combating domestic violence,” which became part of the Safe Country concept of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the police place a special emphasis on preventing such manifestations. In particular, the number of mobile response teams is increasing; control over offenders has been strengthened; and alternative reporting tools for domestic violence cases are being applied.
"Home should remain a place where everyone feels protected. Even in the most difficult times. And this is possible only when the state and society work side by side against threats," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized.
