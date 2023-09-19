Explosions Ring Out In Khmelnytskyi Region Amid Air Raid Alert - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A series of blasts were reported in Khmelnytskyi region overnight Tuesday after an air raid alert went off in the area.
This was reported by Suspilne , Ukrinform saw.
"The sounds of explosions can be heard in Khmelnytskyi," the report states.
In the night hours, blasts were also reported in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk of Donetsk region, as well as in Kherson, Odesa, and Kryvyi Rih. Read also: Kamikaze drones attack Lviv : industrial warehouse on fire, casualties reported
The enemy also struck an industrial zone in Kharkiv.
In Lviv, an industrial warehouse caught fire amid a drone attack.
An air alert was declared in a number of regions due to the threat of the enemy launching ballistic weapons and attack drones.
This is an illustrative photo
