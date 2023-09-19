Vehicle Of State Road Agency Of Azerbaijan Exploded On Landmine

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Today, at about
4 o'clock in the morning, on the 58th kilometer of the new
Akhmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, a Howo truck belonging to the
Azerbaijan State Highway Agency (AAYDA) working on this road was
blown up by an anti-tank mine, Trend reports with reference to the agency,
It is reported that two agency employees - Samir Sadikhov, born
November 21, 1970, and Farhad Guliyev, born May 2, 1965, died as a
result.
Law enforcement agencies are conducting a corresponding
investigation.
MENAFN19092023000187011040ID1107094754
