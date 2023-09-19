Tuesday, 19 September 2023 09:02 GMT

Vehicle Of State Road Agency Of Azerbaijan Exploded On Landmine


9/19/2023 1:08:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Today, at about 4 o'clock in the morning, on the 58th kilometer of the new Akhmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, a Howo truck belonging to the Azerbaijan State Highway Agency (AAYDA) working on this road was blown up by an anti-tank mine, Trend reports with reference to the agency,

It is reported that two agency employees - Samir Sadikhov, born November 21, 1970, and Farhad Guliyev, born May 2, 1965, died as a result.

Law enforcement agencies are conducting a corresponding investigation.

MENAFN19092023000187011040ID1107094754

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search