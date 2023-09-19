Amir's Speech At Un Today Embodies Constants Of Qatar's Policy Towards Current Issues

Doha, Qatar: Emphasising the belief of the State of Qatar in the United Nations' role and its lofty mission for the international community as well as its stability and prosperity, and the preservation of its rights without discrimination or exception, Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will chair the State of Qatar's delegation in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) in New York City in the United States of America.

H H the Amir will deliver a speech today at the opening session of the high-level General Debate of the UNGA 78. His Highness's speech is expected to address the constants of Qatari policy and the State's stances towards the most prominent current Arab and international issues.

It is also expected that H H the Amir will renew in his speech the State of Qatar's continucommitment to working with the United Nations, providing support to it, and enhancing partnership with its varibodies to enable it to address common global challenges and achieve its desired goals.

H H the Amir's participation in the new session of the international organisation reflects H H's keenness to highlight the bright image of the State of Qatar and its positions before international forums. It also underscores Qatar's commitment to engaging in all international activities, dialogues, and meetings, which primarily aims to consult and exchange opinions and viewpoints towards issues and files on the regional and international arenas.

Since assuming the reins of power of the State of Qatar on June 25, 2013, H H the Amir has been keen to attend the annual sessions of the General Assembly, with the aim of affirming the commitment of the State of Qatar to its international duties, and conveying the bright image of the State of Qatar, its people, and its civilized and humanitarian role towards variglobal issues and challenges and towards brotherly and friendly peoples.

H H the Amir's speeches at the UN have always shown that Qatar will remain, as it has always done, a sanctuary for the oppressed, and that Qatar will continue its humanitarian and relief efforts, as well as its mediation efforts to find fair solutions in conflict areas, and that ensuring regional and international peace and security remains a top priority in the State of Qatar's foreign policy.

As has been the custom since 1955 at the 10th session of the General Assembly, Brazil will be the first to address the General Assembly, followed by theas the host country of the UN Headquarters. Afterwards, other member states will deliver their speeches throughout the days of general debate.

The General Debate of the UNGA 78 will begin on Tuesday, Sep. 19 and continue until Sep. 25. This debate constitutes the most prominent events of each new session of the General Assembly and begins a week after the official opening ceremony.

It is a global summit during which a large number of Heads of State and Government, or sometimes their deputies, meet on the UN Hall and ascend one after another the podium of the General Assembly Hall to address the world on an issue of their choice.

World leaders will gather to participate in the annual high-level general debate this year under the theme“Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity.” Heads of state and government and ministers will discuss solutions to interconnected global challenges to promote peace, and sustainable development.