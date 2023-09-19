Ideaventions Academy Receives Highest Award From National Accreditation Agency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
High School Chemistry in 7th Grade
School for Gifted Students Named Virginia's Sole Recipient of 2023 Cognia Schools of Distinction Award Each year, Cognia identifies schools and systems that best exemplify excellence in education and stand out in their service to learners...” - Cognia websiteRESTON, VA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Ideaventions Academy is the only school in Virginia, and one of only eighteen in the nation, to receive the award celebrating exceptional dedication to education. Its remarkable performance in the 2022–23 Accreditation Engagement Review, conducted by Cognia, is a valuable mark of distinction recognized around the world. Identified through a rigoraccreditation process, only schools and educational systems that "exemplify excellence in education and stand out in their service to learners" receive the award.
Located in Reston, Virginia, Ideaventions Academy serves gifted to profoundly gifted students. Founded in 2015, it enrolls students in 1st - 12th grades and consistently ranks as one of the top SAT scorers in the nation and the highest in Virginia for both public and private schools while providing a nurturing and fun approach to learning.
Cognia is a leading organization dedicated to advancing excellence in education worldwide. Through accreditation, assessment, professional learning, and improvement services, Cognia empowers schools and educational systems to enhance their performance and create meaningful, positive impacts on learners.
