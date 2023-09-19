Chris Grollnek, Managing Principal, Active Shooter Prevention Project, Talks About Building Safer Communities

Chris Grollnek, Managing Principal, Active Shooter Prevention Project

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In today's world, ensuring the safety and security of communities, workplaces, and educational institutions has become paramount. With an unfortunate rise in active shooter incidents, there is an urgent need for innovative solutions and expert guidance. Chris Grollnek, a nationally recognized authority on active threat prevention, stands at the forefront of this mission.

In this interview, we will delve into Chris Grollnek's background, the mission of the Active Shooter Prevention Project (ASPP), LLC, ( ) the groundbreaking PRO Model, ASPP's services, and the impressive community of experts that make this initiative extraordinary. We will also touch on success stories and testimonials that illustrate the real-world impact of ASPP.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Chris, could you provide a summary of your background and what led you to become a prominent figure in active threat prevention?

Chris Grollnek: Absolutely. My journey into the field of active threat prevention began with my service in the U.S. Marine Corps. The Marine Corps instilled in me discipline, adaptability, and a strong sense of duty. Later, I served in law enforcement, which exposed me to the complexities of public safety.

My real turning point came when I became a SWAT officer and an active shooter expert. I witnessed firsthand the devastating consequences of these incidents and recognized the need for a proactive approach to prevention. This experience motivated me to dedicate my life to making communities safer.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Chris, could you tellabout the mission of the Active Shooter Prevention Project (ASPP), LLC?

Chris Grollnek: Certainly. ASPP's mission is crystal clear: to empower communities and organizations with the knowledge, tools, and resources they need to prevent active shooter incidents. Our foextends beyond reaction and response; we are committed to actively thwarting these threats before they materialize.

We firmly believe that saving lives requires a multifaceted approach. ASPP is dedicated to fostering a proactive mindset, promoting community engagement, and providing access to cutting-edge technologies and strategies. Our ultimate goal is to create safer environments for everyone.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Chris, can you provide an in-depth look at the PRO Model and its transformative impact on active shooter prevention?

Chris Grollnek: Absolutely. The PRO Model, which stands for Prevention, Response, and Options, is a monumental leap forward in our approach to countering active shooter threats. It signifies a fundamental shift from conventional practices, which primarily center on response, to a proactive, holistic strategy.

At its core, the PRO Model recognizes that preventing violence is not solely the responsibility of law enforcement. It calls for collective efforts across society's diverse sectors, including government, education, mental health, and private enterprise. Here's a detailed breakdown of what each component entails:

Prevention: The First Line of Defense

-------------------------------------------------

Prevention, the foundation of the PRO Model, embodies a comprehensive approach that encompasses varicritical aspects:

Threat Assessment and Intervention: Through a proactive threat assessment and intervention program, we identify and address potential threats at their earliest stages.

Community Outreach and Awareness: By creating community awareness, we emphasize the importance of active shooter prevention.

Training for Key Stakeholders: Educating educators, mental health professionals, community leaders, and individuals to recognize and respond to potential threats.

Early Warning Systems: Implementing early warning systems that identify and assist individuals at risk.

Best Practices Implementation: Applying industry best practices across varisectors, including schools, houses of worship, healthcare, and corporate workplaces.

Response: The 4 Ps of Effective Reaction

-------------------------------------------------

In the Response component of the PRO Model, we delve into the 4 Ps-Place, People, Perpetrator, and Police:

Place: A comprehensive assessment of locations' strengths and vulnerabilities, followed by advisory services to bolster security.

People: Empowering individuals to act as first responders during emergencies, recognizing that police response times may vary.

Perpetrator: Acknowledging the significance of recognizing potential threats and addressing "leakage," where individuals communicate their intentions.

Police: Educating both the community and law enforcement about the realities of police response times and the need for individuals to react, escape, and survive until help arrives.

Options: Tailoring Solutions to Unique Needs

-------------------------------------------------

Options in the PRO Model encompass a wide range of resources and solutions, from advanced technology systems to physical security measures and comprehensive training programs. This diversity ensures that organizations can select the most suitable tools to prevent violence effectively.

In essence, the PRO Model represents a monumental shift-one that places prevention at the forefront of active shooter preparedness. It's adaptable, versatile, and tailored to the unique needs of each organization or community, making it a highly effective and transformative strategy in the realm of active shooter prevention.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: What services does ASPP offer to organizations and communities looking to enhance their active shooter prevention strategies?

Chris Grollnek: ASPP offers a wide range of services designed to cater to the specific needs of each client. These services include:

Training Programs: We provide comprehensive training programs that cover everything from threat assessment to crisis management. Our training is not just informative; it's transformational, empowering individuals and organizations with the skills and knowledge needed to prevent and respond effectively.

Consulting Services: Our team of experts is available for consultation, helping clients tailor their active shooter prevention strategies to their unique circumstances. This includes risk assessments, security audits, and strategy development.

Technology Integration: ASPP leverages the latest technology, including AI-driven solutions, to enhance threat detection and response capabilities. We integrate these technologies seamlessly into existing systems.

Community Engagement: We foster collaboration and partnership-building between schools, businesses, law enforcement, and other stakeholders. A united front is the key to effective prevention.

Policy Development: ASPP assists organizations in creating policies and procedures that align with the PRO Model and industry best practices.

Keynote Speeches: ASPP expands its impact beyond core services through keynote speeches by Chris Grollenk who is a nationally recognized expert in active shooter prevention. Chris's prestigispeaking engagements, include Congressional hearings as well as globally renowned events including the World Police Summit in Dubai 2023.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Chris, could you provide an overview of the ASPP community of experts, including your own role in it?

Chris Grollnek: The ASPP community of experts is a network of professionals with diverse backgrounds and expertise. This community is the backbone of ASPP's effectiveness. Our experts come from elite agencies, including the FBI, CIA, HRT, SWAT, the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy SEALs, and varilaw enforcement agencies.

My own role within this community is one of leadership and guidance. Drawing from my experiences in the U.S. Marine Corps, law enforcement, and SWAT, I bring a multifaceted perspective to the table. My role is to ensure that ASPP's strategies and solutions are rooted in practicality and real-world effectiveness.

Our experts collaborate closely to provide clients with the best possible insights, training, and solutions. We understand that prevention is not a one-person job; it's a collective effort.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Could you share some success stories or testimonials that highlight the real-world impact of ASPP's strategies and solutions?

Chris Grollnek: Certainly, there are numerinstances where ASPP's approach has made a tangible difference in preventing active shooter incidents. Here are a couple of examples:

We had the privilege of working with a chemical manufacturing company based in Dallas, Texas. The company was facing a serisecurity challenge involving one of their employees going through a highly contentiand dangerdivorce.

The local police had conducted an initial assessment, but leadership determined that their measures were insufficient to protect the organization from the real and immediate threat posed by the employee's spouse. Fearing for their employees' safety and the integrity of their operations, the company turned to ASPP for a more comprehensive solution.

We wasted no time and immediately initiated a thorough security assessment tailored to their specific situation. Following this assessment, we collaborated closely with the company's leadership to develop a customized safety and security program designed to mitigate potential dangers.

Our program included multiple critical components. First, we implemented a robust visitor management system to ensure that only authorized individuals gained access to the premises. We also developed and installed advanced threat detection systems, including state-of-the-art security cameras and alarm systems.

However, what truly made the difference was our commitment to training. We conducted comprehensive training sessions with the company's reception and onsite personnel. This training emphasized recognizing warning signs and taking swift, appropriate action in case of emergencies. We also collaborated on formulating a detailed emergency response plan, ensuring that all employees were well-prepared to handle security breaches or threats.

Now, here's where the success story unfolds. Four months after implementing ASPP's safety and security program, the unimaginable happened. The employee's spouse, who had recently been released from jail, acquired two illegal firearms, and drove to the company's premises, parking directly in front of the building.

Thanks to the training provided by ASPP, the receptionist on duty immediately recognized the potential danger and executed the recommended procedures flawlessly. This included locking the front door, notifying all personnel, and securing the back entrances to prevent unauthorized access. Simultaneously, she contacted the local police as the perpetrator attempted to forcefully enter the building. The police arrived swiftly and apprehended the spouse.

Upon searching the vehicle, they discovered not only the illegal firearms but also a chilling written plan detailing the intent to harm the employee and anyone else who stood in the way.

This incident clearly illustrates the critical importance of proactive security measures and employee training in mitigating potential risks. ASPP's comprehensive security solutions, combined with our commitment to preparing our clients for any eventuality, played a pivotal role in averting what could have been a catastrophic incident. Our tailored program ensured the safety of the company's employees and safeguarded the organization from a significant threat.

We believe that this success story is a testament to the value of ASPP's holistic approach to security and protection. Our mission is to empower our clients to operate without fear, allowing them to foon their core business activities with confidence.

I'd also like to share a recent incident that underscores the real-world impact of proactive security awareness and reporting. I was invited to speak at a consumer products company to conduct what initially appeared to be a routine training seminar.

Following the presentation, a distressed staff member approached me, visibly upset. This employee confided in me about their spouse, who had recently been released from jail but had a parole warrant hanging over them due to a parole violation. I advised the employee to contact the police, and she promptly made the call. The police swiftly responded and proceeded to the prospective perpetrator's residence.

What they discovered was truly alarming. In the spouse's home, the police found a detailed manifesto outlining a disturbing plan, maps pinpointing specific locations, firearms, and evidence of two dry runs from their residence to these locations. The intent was chillingly clear: the spouse intended to harm individuals they believed were responsible for their divorce, including their own spouse.

This incident serves as a powerful reminder of the critical importance of vigilance and reporting. It underscores the idea that if you suspect something or see something unusual, it's crucial to report it promptly and seek help. In this case, the quick response of the concerned employee and the law enforcement authorities played a vital role in averting a potential tragedy.

It also illustrates the significance of our work at ASPP, where we emphasize the importance of security awareness and preparedness. Our mission is not just to provide run-of-the-mill training seminars but to empower individuals and organizations to identify and respond to potential threats effectively.

In today's world, being vigilant and proactive in recognizing and reporting suspiciactivities can make all the difference. This success story reinforces the notion that security is everyone's responsibility, and by working together, we can prevent harmful incidents and protect lives.

These success stories underscore the power of proactive prevention and the value of ASPP's multifaceted approach. They also emphasize the importance of community engagement and the critical role that individuals and organizations play in preventing these threats.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Would you like to mention here any particular thought leaders or strategic partners that have been helpful to you on your journey and in the important work you are doing?

Chris Grollnek: Yes, of course, let me mention the following:

Omnilert Gun Detection... is the first in the line to invest in for early detection

EAGL Technologies...provides location accuracy in real-time to reduce the guesswork

AMP Global Strategies...is one of the best partners to work with as an integrator

Mid-Point Technologies...great people with a dedicated active shooter response solution (they worked withto create this solution and are some of the

best people in the business along with Brenda and Alan Pugh at AMP).

Greg Shaffer, Principal Executive Vice President Operations

Sandra Krager, Chief Visionary Officer

Glenn Norling, Executive Director, Community of Experts

Conclusion:

In the realm of active shooter prevention, Chris Grollnek and the Active Shooter Prevention Project (ASPP), LLC have emerged as leaders and innovators. Their commitment to a comprehensive, adaptable, and community-centered approach is transforming how we safeguard our schools, workplaces, and communities. Through a combination of training, technology, and expert guidance, ASPP is making significant strides in preventing active shooter incidents and building safer environments for everyone.

