Tuesday, 19 September 2023 07:59 GMT

Positions Of Azerbaijani Army In Aghdam Come Under Fire


9/19/2023 12:22:00 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the Aghdam district came under fire, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Will be updated

MENAFN19092023000187011040ID1107094724

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search