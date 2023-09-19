Russia Strikes Kharkiv's Industrial Zone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In one of the districts of Kharkiv, explosions were heard in an industrial zone.
That's according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov , Ukrinform reports.
"There is information about the industrial zone being hit in the city's Kholodnohirsky district," he wrote shortly before midnight. Read also: Russian forces hit apartment building in village of Kharkiv region
Before that, at least three explosions were reported in Kharkiv.
An air raid alert has been announced in the city and the entire region late Monday night.
This is an illustrative photo
