Power System Operation And Maintenance Included In China's National Vocational Skills Competition

For the first time, power system operation and maintenance was included in the national vocational skills competition, the only item in the electricity industry during the contest.

The competition item will have 56 players from 28 delegations such as Beijing, Tianjin and Guizhou, whose participation covering professionals from operation and maintenance of power grid enterprises, power engineering construction, cable equipment and facilities production, and teachers of electric power vocational colleges.

The competition will encourage more professionals to sharpen their skills to contribute to the country's development, and help enterprises discover and test talents, said Zhang Liming, the promotion ambassador of the national competition and an accredited role model of the times.

The inclusion of electric power contest into the national competition will also help and improve the comprehensive operation, standard operation, learning and creation abilities of professionals in the power industry.

The admission of power system operation and maintenance into the national competition is of great significance for improving cable operation and maintenance technology, enhancing the quality of cable installation and construction, and lifting the safety and stability of the power grid, according to the Tianjin branch of State Grid.

The company said it will take this competition as an opportunity to cultivate more professionals, skilled craftsmen and national-level masters in the power industry.

SOURCE The Tianjin branch of State Grid