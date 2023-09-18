Chapter Zero Egypt Launches Its First Awareness Seminar On Sustainable Development, Climate Risk

The event, entitled“What is Sustainable Growth and Climate Risk Effect on Businesses,” was held at the premises of Elsewedy Electric in Cairo and brought together board members and senior representatives from varicompanies.

In his opening remarks, Ahmad Elsewedy, Chairperson of Chapter Zero Egypt and President & CEO of Elsewedy Electric, said that the seminar was“a step towards achieving the objectives of the Association to equip Egyptian companies with the knowledge required to keep pace with international developments and requirements to embed Climate Governance principles in Boardrooms and work towards instilling them in Board strategies.”

Manal Hassan, Board Advisor to Chapter Zero Egypt and Chief Sustainability Officer, of Elsewedy Electric, delivered the keynote presentation on sustainable growth and the impact of climate risks on businesses. Hassan delved into the global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals framework and provided attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the strategies and practices necessary to effectively address climate risks in business operations.

Ayman Salah, Founding Board Member of Chapter Zero Egypt and Chairperson of LOBBY EGYPT Communication Advisory welcomed attendees and highlighted the objectives of the Association to contribute to economic sustainability and growth of the Egyptian private sector by utilizing the opportunities and mitigating the risks of the challenges posed by climate change.

Chapter Zero Egypt is the first Chapter in Africa and the Middle East and is the 27th Chapter of the Climate Governance Initiative global network to promote the adoption of the Principles for Effective Climate Governance published by the World Economic Forum in 2019.



Chapter Zero Egypt launch is supported by the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development. It aims to equip Board members with skills and knowledge to make addressing climate change a boardroom priority and provides a platform for dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration among business leaders to drive sustainable growth in the face of evolving environmental challenges.

The success of the launch seminar highlights the Chapter Zero Egypt team's unwavering commitment towards driving awareness, fostering collaboration, and empowering businesses to embrace sustainable practices that mitigate climate risks and pave the way for a greener and more resilient future.