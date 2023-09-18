33% Of Employees In Egypt Feel The Lack Of Digital Competencies

Some believe it could happen as soon as in the next 5 years (15%), others suppose it might happen at some point later (18%). Only 40% are sure they are not at risk of losing their job because of poor IT knowledge.



The survey found that department heads and top managers are most likely to believe they will lose their jobs due to a lack of digital skills within the next five years.

The lack of digital skills can also pose sericybersecurity risks for organizations, as employees who are not cyber-savvy may be more likely to open phishing links or download ransomware on corporate devices.

“This is why workers on any level - from top managers to interns - should receive proper cybersecurity training,” Emad Haffar, Head of Technical Experts at Kaspersky, said in a statement.

To help employees improve their digital skills, Kaspersky experts recommend:

. Conducting regular checkups to understand what digital skills are most needed for business and educating employees on those skills.

. Organizing digital literacy courses and training for employees.

. Making sure employees know about trending cyber threats like phishing, scams, and ransomware attacks, and how to recognize and avoid them.