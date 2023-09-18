Palisade Capital Management Included In Cnbc Fa100 Ranking







The“CNBC FA 100” honors advisory firms that help clients navigate their financial lives and achieve their financial objectives. Rankings consider factors beyond assets under management to include the role the advisor plays in helping clients grow and protect their wealth. Results are based on a proprietary weighting methodology developed by CNBC in partnership with data provider AccuPoint Solutions. In preparing the CNBC FA 100, data was culled from a list of more than 40,600 RIAs from the SEC regulatory database.

Palisade President and Chief Executive Officer Alison Berman recognizes the role her team plays in helping families address their wealth needs and achieving this honor year after year, sharing“We owe this repeated recognition to Palisade's dedicated and collaborative professionals who understand the significance and responsibility we have in helping clients achieve their financial goals.” She added,“Most importantly, we appreciate and value the continued trust and confidence our clients place in us.”

For over 25 years, individuals and families have turned to Palisade Private Wealth for comprehensive wealth management that helps simplify their financial lives.

For more information, please click here to learn how the CNBC FA 100 rankings are determined.

Neither rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, nor the achievement of any designation or certification, should be construed as a guarantee that a client or prospective client will experience any certain level of results if Palisade Capital Management, LP (“Palisade”) is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. The 2023 CNBC FA 100 ranking was conferred on September 12, 2023. Data provider AccuPoint Solutions applied CNBC's proprietary weighted categories to rank participating firms, ultimately creating the list of the top 100. Rankings published by CNBC base the selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. The data Palisade provided to CNBC was as of May 31, 2023. Click here for a full discussion of CNBC's methodology:

CNBC does not charge any type of fee to advisers to be listed in the annual ranking.

About Palisade Capital Management:

Palisade Capital Management, LP is an independent, woman managed and majority-owned investment management firm with approximately $4.2 billion of assets under management headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Founded in 1995, Palisade has built its business around developing and managing specialized investment strategies for individuals, families, corporations, pension plans, and other institutions. The firm has dedicated investment teams that actively manage Small Cap Core Equity, Smid Cap Core Equity, Focused Equity, and a variety of Convertible Securities portfolios, as well as a robust private wealth management and financial planning offering for individuals and families.

Disclosures:

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. No assurance can be given that any strategy referenced herein will be successful. The performance of the strategies can be volatile and involve a high degree of risk. Investors may lose some or all of their investment.

This notice has been prepared for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, instrument, or investment product. Certain information contained in this presentation constitutes“forward-looking statements,” which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate,”“intend,”“continue,” or“believe,” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to varirisks and uncertainties, actual events, results or the actual performance of investments may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Nothing herein may be relied upon as a guarantee, promise, assurance or a representation as to the future.

