Trial Of Former Mp Adwan, 13 Others Over Alleged Smuggling Of Weapons, Gold To Begin Wednesday

The SSC prosecutor levelled four charges against the former MP and the 13 defendants, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The charges include: Complicity in exporting weapons with illicit intent, selling weapons with illicit intent, attempting to export weapons with illicit intent and complicity in conducting activities that could cause danger and threat to the local society, Petra reported.

On May 7, the Lower House voted in a closed session exclusive to MPs to lift Adwan's immunity upon request of the SSC.

The Jordanian government announced in May that Israel handed over MP Adwan into the Kingdom's custody after the lawmaker was detained by the Israeli authorities for an alleged smuggling attempt of weapons and gold into the occupied West Bank.



In statements to the press following the session, Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi confirmed that MP Adwan was released by Israel and had already crossed the border into Jordan, thanks to the efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah and the government, according to Petra.

Jordanian authorities have investigated the case and gathered sufficient evidence regarding alleged repeat smuggling attempts by the MP, as well as other suspects. In addition to Adwan, the other suspects will be referred to the SSC, an official source said at the time.

“This evidence includes admissions of involvement in illegal arms trafficking and smuggling in collaboration with the aforementioned MP,” the source said.



The other individuals have also been implicated in the smuggling of gold, e-cigarettes and other materials.

Adwan was arrested on April 22 on the King Hussein Bridge after Israeli authorities claimed to have found pistols, rifles and gold in the lawmaker's car.





