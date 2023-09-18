Police Chief, Us Ambassador Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah andAmbassador to Jordan Yael Lempert on Monday discussed means to enhance police and security cooperation between the two countries, mainly in building up technical and training capabilities and exchanging expertise. Maaytah stressed the importance of cooperation between the PSD and its counterparts in theas part of the "strategic and historical" relations between the Kingdom and the US, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Lempert praised the "advanced" level of the PSD, expressing her country's keenness to further enhance cooperation between security and law enforcement bodies in theand Jordan.
