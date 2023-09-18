420 With Cnw - Study Shows Users Of Medical Cannabis Register Improvements In Depression, Anxiety And Pain

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recent study in the“PLoS ONE” journal found that more than 2,300 individuals with persistent health issues
experienced improved well-being and reduced fatigue
within the first three months of using medicinal cannabis. The study was centered on the responses obtained from eligible Australian patients who participated in the
QUEST Initiative .
The participants' age spectrum spanned from 18 to 97 years of age, with an average age of 51. Among the participants, 62.8% were women while 37.2% were men. The majority of participants reported experiencing chronic pain (69%), followed by insomnia (23%), anxiety (22%), and a combination of...
