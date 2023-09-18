Investornewsbreaks Nemaura Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: Nmrd) To Present At Emerging Growth In A.I. Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nemaura (NASDAQ: NMRD)
is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs. The company today announced that its CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will present business updates and developments at the Maxim Group Emerging Growth in A.I. virtual conference. Dr. Chowdhury's presentation is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET on Sept. 27, 2023. Interested parties should visit
to register for the event.
To view the full press release, visit
About Nemaura Medical Inc.
Nemaura is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently also commercializing sugarBEAT(R) and proBEAT(TM). sugarBEAT, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuglucose monitor (“CGM”) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and prediabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). proBEAT combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence as part of a lifestyle program that is being refined for commercial launch. The company sits at the intersection of the global type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023. For more information about the company, visit
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to NMRD are available in the company's newsroom at
