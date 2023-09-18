Preparations For 'Made In Qatar' Expo In Full Swing: Qatar Chamber

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Preparations are in full swing for the ninth edition of the 'Made in Qatar' expo, which is expected to see participation from more than 450 Qatari companies and factories in six industrial sectors.
Saleh bin Hamad al-Sharqi, Qatar Chamber General Manager, presided over the meeting of the technical committee of the exhibition, which is being organised by Qatar Chamber in association with Ministry of Commerce and Industry from November 29 to December 2.
The expo aims at encouraging Qatari industry, promoting the national product, and fostering co-operation between Qatari employers and local companies, as well as streamlining discussions on partnerships and alliances to enhance the state's industrial sector and reducing dependence on import.
Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani, chairman of Qatar Chamber and the exhibition's Supreme Committee, said this year's edition will foon attracting domestic and foreign investments to Qatar's industrial sector.
The accompanying activities will provide an opportunity for businessmen and foreign investors to gain insights into Qatar's industrial sector and investment opportunities available in this sector.
“The exhibition provides an opportunity for bilateral meetings between Qatari investors and their foreign counterparts, deal-making, and forging alliances and partnerships in the industrial sector,” Sheikh Khalifa said.
The expo's total area, which is 30,000sq m, is nearly fully booked, and so far about 355 industrial companies have registered for participation, including 92 new factories participating for the first time.
