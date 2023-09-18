Foreign Funds' Buying Interests Lift Sentiments In Qatar Bourse

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Stock Exchange on Monday gained 19 points on the back of buying interests, especially at the insurance, transport and industrials sectors.
The foreign institutions were seenbuyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.18% to 10,272 points.
The Gulf retail investors were also seenbuyers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses narrowed to 3.83%.
As much as 50% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main bourse, whose capitalisation nevertheless lost QR0.77bn or 0.13% to QR601.54bn with microcap segments losing the most.
The Gulf institutions continued to bebuyers but with lesser intensity in the main market, which touched an intraday high of 10,307 points.
Similarly, the local retail investors were alsobuyers but with lesser vigour in the main bourse, which saw a total of 0.01mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.11mn changed hands across eight deals.
The domestic institutions were increasinglyprofit takers in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.
The Islamic index was seen gaining faster than the other indices in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.
The Total Return Index rose 0.18%, the All Share Index by 0.18% and the Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.37% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.
The insurance sector index shot up 2.45%, transport (0.85%), industrials (0.65%), tel(0.41%) and real estate (0.13%); whereas consumer goods and services shrank 0.86% and banks and financial services (0.18%).
Major gainers in the main market included Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Qatar Insurance, Milaha, Inma Holding, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing and Lesha Bank.
Nevertheless, Dukhan Bank, Dlala, Meeza, Qatari German Medical Devices, Aamal Company, Gulf Warehousing and Nakilat were among the losers in the main bourse. In the venture market, both Al Faleh Educational Holding and Mahhar Holding saw their shares depreciate in value.
The foreign institutions turnedbuyers to the tune of QR19.26mn compared withsellers of QR29.11mn on September 17.
The Gulf individual investors werebuyers to the extent of QR0.52mn againstsellers of QR0.7mn the previday.
However, the domestic institutions'selling increased considerably to QR21.56mn compared to QR10.6mn on Sunday.
The Arab retail investors turnedsellers to the tune of QR3.83mn againstbuyers of QR6.9mn on September 17.
The foreign individuals weresellers to the extent of QR2.25mn compared withbuyers of QR2.04mn the previday.
The Gulf institutions'buying weakened substantially to QR5.76mn against QR26.54mn on Sunday.
The local individuals'buying eased markedly to QR2.11mn compared to QR4.93mn on September 17.
The Arab institutions had no majorexposure for the second consecutive session.
Trade volumes in the main market dipped 5% to 199.65mn shares and value by 6% to QR488.46mn, while deals jumped 15% to 17,616.
The venture market saw a 58% contraction in trade volumes to 0.19mn equities, 60% in value to QR0.38mn and 49% in transactions to 37.
