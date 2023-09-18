Business, Finance Professionals Of Pakistan Discuss Taxation Issues

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Business and finance professionals of Pakistan gathered in Doha to deliberate on matters relating to taxation in Qatar for businesses and the tax obligations of non-resident Pakistanis.
These were discussed threadbare at a forum for the members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and other Pakistani entrepreneurs at the Pakistan Embassy. The event was hosted by the managing committee of the Qatar chapter of ICAP in collaboration with the Pakistan Embassy in Qatar.
The ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar, Dr Muhemed Aejaz, was the chief guest for the event, along with Fawad Rana, president of the Pakistan Business and Professional Council in Qatar.
Aejaz, addressed the gathering and highlighted the key role that Pakistani chartered accountants play in the Qatar economy as well as in their home countries.
Mahmood Arshad, chairman of the Pakistan Qatar Business Council of FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry) also joined as a chief guest. Trade and Investment Attaché, Serein Asad, and Community Welfare Attaché, Arslan Khan Tanoli, were also present at the event.
The ICAP delegation presented Golden Jubilee shields to ICAP members who have been members for more than 25 years. These included Shaikh Mahmood Habib, Amir Mehmood, and Mohamed Asif Silat.
Saifullah Khan, Chairman of OCC ICAP; Arshad; Rana; M Ali Latif, President of ICAP; and Sheraz Mehdi, chairman of the Qatar chapter, addressed the gathering.
