Call for Entries Issued for the 2024 Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards

(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Fifth Annual Program to Recognize Innovation in the Workplace in 18 MENA Nations



The Stevie® Awards, organizer of the world’s premier business awards programs, has issued a call for entries for the 2024 (fifth annual) Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards, sponsored by the RAK Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Entry kits & complete details on the competition are available at



The Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards are the region’s only awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all its forms. The awards are open to all organizations within 18 nations in the MENA region.



All individuals & organizations - public & private, for-profit & non-profit, large & small - may submit any number of nominations to any number of the categories.



There are no entry fees in this awards program. Organizations may submit as many nominations as they would like, without cost. Instead, Gold, Silver, & Bronze Stevie Award winners will pay a “winners fee” for each successful nomination.



Nominations may be submitted online through two entry deadlines. Winning nominations submitted through the first deadline, this October 10, will require payment of a reduced winners’ fees. This November 7 is the second & final entry deadline.



Winners of the Gold, Silver, & Bronze Stevie Awards in the competition will be announced on January 18, 2024, & celebrated during a gala event in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE on March 2.

The 2024 competition features new categories : The new Individual Professional Categories , Innovative Achievement in Sustainability (under Achievement Categories), Most Innovative Contact Center of the Year & Most Innovative Customer Service Department / Team of the Year (under Customer Service Categories) & Award for Most Innovative HR Department / Team of the Year has been added to the Human Resources Categories.



Nominations will be accepted & judged in Arabic & English in more than 100 categories:

Apps & Websites

Achievements

Annual Reports & Other Publications

Company/Organization

Corporate Communications & Public Relations

Customer Service

Human Resources

Individual Professionals

Live & Virtual Events

Management

Marketing

New Products & Services

Social Media

Technology

Videos

Thought Leadership



The 2024 competition will be judged by more than 100 professionals.

MENAFN18092023004800010929ID1107094336