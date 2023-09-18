Nexcom Deciphers Smb Cybersecurity Appliance Benchmarks

NEXCOM's DNA 1170 stands out in three distinct cybersecurity benchmarking tests, demonstrating superior capabilities compared to RISC- and x86-based alternatives and that it's the ideal choice for SMB security requirements.

In the ever-changing world of small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), a solid cybersecurity solution must meet the growing need for better online protection and faster data transfer, at the same time being wallet-friendly. A strong cybersecurity defense is a must, no matter the business' size. Adding encrypted connections to the mix ensures that private data travels safely and keeps snoops out of the loop.

Across three types of benchmarking tests for different cybersecurity applications, including SSL and VPN, advanced CPU encryption, and cipher performance with enabled accelerators, the clear winner was DNA 1170 . DNA 1170 stands out in three distinct cybersecurity benchmarking tests, demonstrating superior capabilities compared to

RISC- and x86-based alternatives and that it's the ideal choice for SMB security requirements.

For test details and results, see the white paper .

About NE

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEintegrates its diverse capabilities and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit. NCS focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services for customers all over the world. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, SD-WAN, SASE, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.

