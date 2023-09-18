KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

LX Academy , the educational and training arm of Lirunex , an online trading platform and brokerage, details the variinitiatives and weekly training available for traders to sharpen their skills. Aiming to deliver both knowledge and expertise to its participants across the region without any geographical or language barriers, LX Academy's initiatives are designed to provide insights to enable more strategic investments.

Online and Offline Learning

Lirunex Details LX Academy's Initiatives to Help Traders with Training and Insights

As part of outreach efforts, the LX Academy will be holding both weekly webinars as well as on-ground events with industry experts from across Southeast Asia to provide weekly market analyses and beginner guides for traders new to the field. Armed with over 10 years of experience, experts will impart valuable know-hows to participants for their specific market of interest in localised languages, with events tailored to suit the local market and trends.

In addition, Lirunex will further expand the reach of these useful resources to a larger, global audience by introducing talk shows, market insights and analyses, interview and one-on-one sessions with industry experts through the dedicated LX Academy YouTube channel .

Speakers will be able to share their personal experiences, discuss and dive deeper into market insights, and share more about the possibilities of upcoming financial trends. This initiative will ensure that such info is accessible from anywhere, anytime, and in varilanguages which will facilitate better learning.

These demonstrate Lirunex's commitment and pro-active efforts to help traders get up to speed when making investments. As traders engage in trading, they will be able to ask questions, clarify doubts, and hone their skills, further increasing the likelihood for them to be able to make more educated, informed, and strategic trading decisions than before.

"Lirunex is one of the few trading platform providers to introduce extensive training for existing traders and new users, and having such a value add to help users make more informed decisions remains a key objective for the team," said a representative of Lirunex.

"We hope to help traders from the region become even better at what they do, not just through actual trading, but also through knowledge sharing and help from the real experts who have experience trading in these markets."

Traders keen to explore LX Academy to gain valuable insights are invited to register.



