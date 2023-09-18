Sydney, Australia's Gabriel Paris Has The #1 Song On Music's Leading Platform For Indie Artists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Gabriel Paris, Multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter, and producer Jay Stevens, myself, and our entire a&r team felt it was a one-listen song. Gabriel has again shown how he's a world-class writer, musician, and producer.” - Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak MusicSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- aBreak Music, the leading global indie artist discovery platform, announces that 'Getting By' by Gabriel Paris, is the latest #1 song on the aBreak58. Check it out at abreakmusic
Multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter, and producer Gabriel Paris, established himself in the music industry, firstly as a writer for variartists and as a touring performer/musical director for GRAACE and BOI. Having written with a diverse array of artists including GRAACE, Ash Grunwald, Sammi Constantine and Xavier Dunn, Paris recently decided to put his name on the map and started releasing music for his projects. Paris describes his current single, 'Getting By', a comedic, conversational and relatable track in which many listeners are finding solace, as“my chaotic demise into a walking disappointment, during the lockdown.”
“It's not easy being a self-managed independent artist these days, so seeing my song at #1 on the aBreak58 has been an incredibly validating experience,” said Gabriel.“I am extremely appreciative of the team at aBreak for the huge task they have undertaken to support and promote indie artists like myself and showcasing them on the world stage!”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist , featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists, representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
'Getting By' immediately grabbed our attention,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music.
“Jay Stevens, myself, and our entire a&r team felt it was a one-listen song, destined to garner an amazing response - which it did, quickly. Gabriel has again shown how he's a world-class writer, musician, and producer.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a U.S. based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company's CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music, having worked closely with artists like Beyonce, John Mayer, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, and many others. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station, playing 100% music from indie artists around the world, have become the most important tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at
