Tribal Gunmen Attacked Oil Well In Central Yemen

SANAA, Sept 19 (NNN-SABA) – Tribal gunmen launched an attack and detonated explosives, at an oil well and pipeline, in Yemen's central province of Marib yesterday, said a local source.
“Tribal gunmen bombed, yesterday morning, the oil well and pipeline in the field of As'ad al-Kamil, about 20 km east of Safer oil fields,” the source in the field said.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the pipeline fire, but efforts continue, to control the well fire, the source said, adding, no casualties were caused by the attack.
The motivation behind the attack remains unclear.
The oil fields in Marib, a crucial oil production hub in Yemen, have been targeted by tribal and terrorist groups, in similar incidents over the past years.– NNN-SABA
