Bronopol's Biocidal Effectiveness Boosts Demand Across Industries, Catapulting The Market To 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

bronopol market, which reached a size of US$ 1.1 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating it will reach US$ 1.5 billion by 2028. This growth is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing demand for drinkable water, the biocidal properties of bronopol, and its diverse applications in variindustries.

Understanding Bronopol:

Bronopol is a water-soluble organic compound produced by the bromination of di(hydroxymethyl)-nitromethane. It is available as crystals or crystalline powder, typically in white or pale yellow shades depending on iron content.

Bronopol is highly effective against bacteria, fungi, and yeasts, making it valuable for variapplications, including disinfection, product preservation, and the preservation of fibers, leather, and rubber. It is widely used in the production of medicines, cosmetics, and personal care products such as lotions, makeup, perfumes, and shampoos due to its antimicrobial properties.

Market Drivers:

The growth of the bronopol market is primarily attributed to:

Market Segmentation:

The bronopol market is segmented based on varifactors:



Type: Coagulants and Flocculants, Biocides and Disinfectants, PH Adjusters and Stabilizers, Inhibitors, Defoaming Agents, and Others.

Form: Liquid and Solid.

Application: Water Treatment, Formulators, Oil and Gas, Paper and Pulp, Paints, Coating, and Adhesives, and Others. Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the bronopol market include BASF SE, Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical Co., Ltd., Gayathri Chemicals and Agencies, The Dow Chemical Company, Symbolic Pharma, Shanghai Rich Chemicals, Sharon laboratories, Mani Agro Chemicals, Sai Supreme Chemicals, BQ Technology (HK) Company, Wuhan Fortuna Chemical, and Weifang Haihua Yuanda Fine Chemicals, among others.

Key Questions Addressed:

