Semiconductor Ip Market - 2022 To 2027 | Growing Demand For Mobile Computing Devices Drives Market Growth

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor IP Market 2023-2027

The Semiconductor IP Market report, covering the period from 2022 to 2027, encompasses an extensive examination of market segmentation, including application (mobile computing devices, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial automation, and others), end-user (fabless semiconductor companies, IDMS, and foundries), form factor (processor IP, physical IP, and digital IP), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Additionally, the report provides a detailed analysis of key drivers, trends, challenges, and historical market data spanning from 2017 to 2021.

The emergence of IoT (Inteof Things) is a key trend for Semiconductor IP Market. Download the free sample report now

One of the challenges affecting the semiconductor IP market is the integration and verification of IP blocks.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to contribute significantly, accounting for 49% of global semiconductor IP market growth. In 2022, North America led the global market, driven by the presence of prominent fabless semiconductor companies and technological advancements. Key contributors to North America's market growth are the United States and Canada.

Companies in the semiconductor IP market are deploying varistrategies, including strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches, to strengthen their market presence. Notable market players include:



Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Arm Ltd.

Arteric Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

CEVA Inc.

Dolphin Design SAS

Dream Chip Technologies GmbH

eMemory Technology Inc.

Faraday Technology Corp.

Imagination Technologies Ltd.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Perceptia Devices Australia Pty Ltd.

RamInc

Siemens AG VeriSilicon Microelectronics Shanghai Co. Ltd.

