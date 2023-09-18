Novosense Nsuc1610: Micro&Special Motor Driver Soc For Automotive-Qualified Chips

NOVOSENSE NSUC1610 Framework Diagram

NOVOSENSE NSUC1610 integrates a Cortex M3 processor, power MOSFET and DAC. It supports a 4-wire LIN and dual-channel temperature sensor which can be used for power-side over temperature shutdown and low-voltage-side temperature detection inside the chip.

This highly integrated product NSUC1610 can be used to design small-sized, low power, high-efficiency motor intelligent actuator applications for automotive, include but are not limited to electronic water valves in thermal management systems, air conditioning electronic vents, active air intake grille system actuators (AGS/AGM), seat ventilation brushless direct current motor (BLDC) drives, with light steering headlights (AFS), and more. Rotating/lifting large screen control, automatic charging port and automatic door handle.

SOURCE Novosense