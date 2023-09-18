Scottish Entrepreneur Mark Mcshane Expands Into Solar Panel Installations To Support A Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The new digital platform will facilitate solar panel installations to foster sustainable and ethical practices in the UK.
PAISLEY, RENFREWSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Scottish entrepreneur Mark McShane continues to make waves in the business landscape with a portfolio that spans several critical sectors, including public relations, heating, electrical services, solar panels and renewables, and first aid training. He has announced his portfolio expansion into the world of energy with investments in the latest digital platform focused on solar panel installations. With this new addition, he further expands his reach into businesses following sustainable and ethical practices. He decided to get into the business of Solar Panel Installation in response to the growing concerns over energy costs in the UK with the goal of providing free, impartial advice and information to homeowners and businesses considering solar installations to save on electricity bills.
McShane's latest venture is a digital platform that aims to simplify solar panel installations for homeowners, connecting them with local companies specializing in solar panel installations. This timely initiative aligns perfectly with the UK government's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The platform offers a user-friendly interface and employs advanced algorithms to match homeowners with the best installation services based on their needs. It also serves as a valuable resource, offering informative articles, reviews, and cost calculators to assist homeowners in making informed decisions.
As the platform experiences a surge in user engagement, it indicates a promising future for solar energy adoption in the UK. McShane's commitment to pushing the boundaries in renewable energy technologies is making a tangible impact, guiding the nation toward more sustainable solutions amidst the escalating climate crisis.
For any media or commercial inquiries, users can visit or email
About Mark McShane.
Mark McShane is a Scottish entrepreneur with a rich history of establishing and scaling businesses across varisectors. A genuine commitment to ethical practices and sustainable development marks his career. Mark McShane is a successful entrepreneur and a visionary leading Scotland and the UK towards a greener future through his diverse business ventures.
Mark McShane is also the owner of the Skills Training Group, established in April 2011, which has grown to become the UK's leading provider of heating, electrical, and first aid training courses for adults, contractors, and businesses.
In March 2023, McShane founded On-Site First Aid Training, an award-winning provider of in-house first aid courses.
Adding to his portfolio, McShane co-founded Digital PR Campaign in August 2023, offering world-class digital public relations campaigns with guaranteed link placements. In May 2023, he founded Boiler Cover UK, a leading boiler cover comparison site in the UK, providing homeowners with peace of mind in the event of unexpected boiler breakdowns.
markmcshane.co.uk
Mark McShane
MENAFN18092023003118003196ID1107094194
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.